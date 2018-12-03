AUDIO: Monday’s with Mike on 580 Sports Talk

Monday morning quarterback is something we all discuss after Sunday’s games and now we bring it to you on 580 Sports Talk.

Every Monday from 3:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m. will be a weekly segment called “Monday’s with Mike.” Mike Wilhoite, the former seven year NFL veteran and Washburn Ichabod, will come on to breakdown the Chiefs game from Sunday and recap the NFL weekend.

We discuss the Chiefs cutting Kareem Hunt, what it is like in the NFL locker room when something like this happens, does that change play, a look at Mahomes vs the Raiders and a peak at the Ravens.