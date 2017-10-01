WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Moustakas, Hosmer, Cain and Escobar Press Conference

by on October 1, 2017 at 6:37 PM (2 hours ago)

The Royals season came to a close on Sunday with a 12-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium. 

Most Royals fans didn’t care though as 32,277 fans showed up to say their goodbyes to the core group of players that gave Royals fans two World Series appearances and one World Series title. 

Lorenzo Cain, Mike Moustakas, Alcides Escobar and Eric Hosmer met with the media after the game on Sunday for their final press conference and possibly the final time as a Royal. 

The quartet of players had plenty of success. 

Ned Yost took them out of the game one final time together. 

Hear from Mike Moustakas, Alcides Escobar, Lorenzo Cain, Eric Hosmer and  Jason Vargas: 

Moustakas, Escobar, Hosmer, Cain

Vargas

 

