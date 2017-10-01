AUDIO: Moustakas, Hosmer, Cain and Escobar Press Conference

The Royals season came to a close on Sunday with a 12-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium.

Most Royals fans didn’t care though as 32,277 fans showed up to say their goodbyes to the core group of players that gave Royals fans two World Series appearances and one World Series title.

Lorenzo Cain, Mike Moustakas, Alcides Escobar and Eric Hosmer met with the media after the game on Sunday for their final press conference and possibly the final time as a Royal.

The quartet of players had plenty of success.

What a run it's been for this group of #Royals. #RaisedRoyal pic.twitter.com/bgAoCfSk5j — FOX Sports KC (@FSKansasCity) October 1, 2017

Ned Yost took them out of the game one final time together.

Hoz, Esky, Moose and LoCain leave the field together as #Royals for the last time pic.twitter.com/cwLRAVNetA — 580 Sports Talk (@580Sportstalk) October 1, 2017

