AUDIO: NBC College Basketball Writer Rob Dauster on FBI Investigation into College Hoops

The college basketball world is at the center of attention after the FBI investigated the college basketball underworld this past year.

The jury found all the defendants guilty and the Universities were defrauded and were considered the victims.

Many people are wondering what will happen to Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks.

Bill Self spoke to the media last night and gave his statement and answered questions.

Hear from NBC Sports National College Basketball writer Rob Dauster on the FBI investigation and its verdict.