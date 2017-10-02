AUDIO: Ned Yost 2017 Season Ending Press Conference

The 2017 season has come to a close for the Kansas City Royals. They finished the season 80-82, their first losing season in four years.

The season didn’t end the way Royals fans wanted it to as the end of an era could be coming to a close. The Royals fans said their goodbyes to Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar during Sundays game. Click here for their final press conference together.

The 2018 season is already starting to take shape as the Royals have announced they are not bringing back pitching coach Dave Eiland and bench coach Don Wakamatsu.

Ned Yost held his final 2017 press conference of the season on Monday after the final game of the regular season.

Yost spoke on a number of topics.