Emporia State fans saw their first glimpse of new basketball coach Craig Doty.

Doty held his introductory press conference on Friday in Emporia and is excited to get things going.

In just two seasons at Graceland Doty went 49-22 and led the Yellowjackets to the NAIA Division I National Championship in the school’s first trip to the national tournament at Kansas City’s historic Municipal Auditorium.