AUDIO: Outside Hitter Berg Does it All For Ichabod Volleyball

The Washburn volleyball team moved up on place to No. 3 in the latest AVCA Top-25 Poll after posting three sweep victories on the road last week.
Washburn defeated Emporia State, Central Oklahoma, and Newman all by the final score of 3-0 to improve the Ichabods’ overall record to 22-3 and 14-2 in MIAA play. Sixteen of Washburn’s victories this season have been sweeps.
One of the reasons the Ichabod team is ranked 3rd is due to the all around play of senior outside hitter Genna Berg. Berg is one of just 10 players in Ichabod history to reach the 1,000 digs and 1,000 kills mark in her career.
The all-around 5’9″ outside hitter discusses the double duty of trying to get points via kills and save points via digs, which skill is harder and what she is hoping for the rest of the season.