AUDIO: Penn Prepares For Challenge of Top-Seeded Jayhawks

by on March 14, 2018 at 11:28 AM (15 mins ago)

They’re being called one of the best sixteen seeds in the history of the NCAA tournament, but no matter how good previous teams have been, they’ve never been able to take down a one seed. That’s the history the Ivy League Champion Penn Quakers are facing as they prepare to battle the Kansas Jayhawks on Thursday at Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena in the first round of this year’s tournament.

The Quakers were picked to finish fourth in the Ivy League this year but finished 24-8 overall and 12-2 in the league, defeating Harvard in the conference tournament championship game and advancing to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2007.

Earlier today, Penn players and coaches met with the media in Wichita.

PRESS CONFERENCE: Darnell Foreman, AJ Brodeur, Antonio Woods

PRESS CONFERENCE: Head coach Steve Donahue

LOCKER ROOM: Max Rothschild

LOCKER ROOM: Antonio Woods

LOCKER ROOM: Devon Goodman

LOCKER ROOM: Sam Jones

LOCKER ROOM: AJ Brodeur

PHOTOS:

