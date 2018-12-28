AUDIO: Previewing Chiefs vs. Raiders Behind Enemy Lines with Tyler Smith of Silver And Black Pride

The Kansas City Chiefs will wrap up the regular season this Sunday at home against the Oakland Raiders. On Friday, Tyler Smith of SilverAndBlackPride.com joined 580 Sports Talk to give an opponent’s preview of the game.

There’s a lot on the line for the Chiefs this week, with a third-straight AFC West title and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs in the balance with a win. While Kansas City has lost consecutive games, Oakland enters the weekend winners of two of its last three, including a dominant win over Denver this past Monday.

The Chiefs have owned the Raiders in recent memory though, winning eight of the last nine meetings and 10 of the last 12. Kansas City and Oakland will kick off at 3:25 on Sunday afternoon.