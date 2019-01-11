AUDIO: Previewing Kansas vs. Baylor with Voice of the Bears John Morris

The 7th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks will be on the road in Waco, Texas this weekend to face the Baylor Bears. To preview the game, Baylor play-by-play voice John Morris joined 580 Sports Talk this week.

Kansas comes into the game at 2-1 in Big 12 play and coming off of a home win over TCU. Baylor, meanwhile, has one conference win, that coming on Tuesday night in an upset over Iowa State.

John and the guys discuss the new-look Baylor roster, how the Jayhawks match up with the Bears, what it’s like preparing for a relative unknown like Ochai Agbaji and more.