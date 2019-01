The Kansas Jayhawks will have their first road test of the Big 12 season this Saturday against the Iowa State Cyclones. To preview the game, Travis Hines of The Ames Tribune joined 580 Sports Talk this week to preview the game from an Iowa State perspective.

Travis and the guys discussed how Steve Prohm has built up ISU’s roster, who the biggest offensive threats for the Cyclones will be this weekend, how Iowa State will slow down Kansas’ best scorers and more.