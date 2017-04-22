AUDIO: Purple Defeats White at K-State Spring Game

The Purple team of first string players was too much for the White team in Saturday’s Kansas State spring football team, coming away with a 38-6 victory in front of over 13,000 fans at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

After two Nick McClellan field goals put White on top 6-0 in the first quarter, the final three frames belonged to the starters. Alex Delton hit Isaiah Zuber on a 25-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter to put Purple ahead for good. The starters got two touchdown runs by Alex Barnes, a field goal from McClelland, a Justin Silmon rushing touchdown, and a 14 yard scoring dash by Delton on the game’s final play to ease to the victory.

Delton took all the snaps with the Purple team in place of the injured Jesse Ertz. He was 21-33 passing for 249 yards, throwing one touchdown and two interceptions. Delton also led Purple in rushing with 78 yards on 15 carries. Barnes carried 12 times for 69 yards and two scores, while Silmon had 10 carries for 32 yards and a touchdown. Zuber’s eight catches for 96 yards were tops among receivers.

For the White team, Skylar Thompson was 10-17 passing for 112 yards. He was intercepted once. Mike McCoy rushed nine times for 15 yards and Corey Sutton caught four passes for 61 yards to lead the White team’s skill players.

Defensively, Bronson Massie totaled three sacks and Ray Price had two sacks. Brock Monty and Brogan Barry had interceptions for the white team while Denzel Goolsby picked off a pass for Purple. Wyatt Hubert recovered a fumble for Purple as well.

