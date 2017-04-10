AUDIO: Royals Can’t Solve A’s Pitching in Home Opening Loss

Khris Davis hit a two-run homer, Jharel Cotton shut down Kansas City’s anemic offense and the Oakland Athletics held on to spoil the Royals’ home opener with a 2-0 victory Monday.

Cotton (1-1) gave up a single in the first and another in the sixth, but otherwise befuddled a Royals lineup that hasn’t shown much punch. He walked three and struck out six over seven innings.

Santiago Casilla struck out the side in the eighth before Sean Doolittle ran into trouble in the ninth, putting runners on the corners with two outs. He bounced back to strike out Brandon Moss for his first save, helping the A’s beat the Royals for the seventh consecutive time.

Davis provided all the offense Oakland needed when he followed a leadoff single by Ryon Healy with his fourth homer of the year. The shot to right on a 3-0 pitch from Ian Kennedy (0-2) barely scraped the wall, but it gave Cotton the only help he needed a sun-splashed afternoon.

The Royals managed to have just one at bat with a runner at third base, it was the final out of the evening as well. The Royals went 0-7 with runners in scoring position.

Kansas city now stands at 2-5 on the year and have just two position players who are hitting above .227.

The Royals are off on Tuesday and face the A’s on Wednesday for game two of the three game series.

