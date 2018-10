The Kansas City Royals had a down year in 2018, to the tune of 104 losses.

Kansas City played well late in the year finishing 15-13 in the month of September and had players make big strides in Whit Merrifield, Adalberto Mondesi and Ryan O’Hearn in the field and Jacob Junis and Brad Keller on the mound.

Hear from Dayton Moore as he spoke in his season ending press conference.