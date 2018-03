The Kansas City Royals start the 2018 season on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox.

The over/under on overall wins for the Royals this year is 71.5, so well below what they have done in the past.

Rustin Dodd of the Athletic joined 580 sports talk to recap the spring season, share his thoughts on the 2018 season as a whole, who will be in the bullpen, how will Soler impact this team plus his bold prediction.