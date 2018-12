The Seattle Seahawks are not the team you want to play in prime time if you are an opposing NFL team.

Their record in prime time games is 25-5-1 in their last 30. Russell Wilson is 10-1 in prime time games.

Seattle is also one win away from clinching a playoff spot in the NFC. Win and they are in.

We get a preview of the game against the Chiefs with Athletic beat reporter Michael-Shawn Dugar.