AUDIO: Sean Snyder Speaks at Wildcat Football Press Conference

The Kansas State Wildcat annual Purple versus White Spring game will be held on Saturday, April 22nd at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Spring practices continue for the Wildcats as they wrap up their 14 practices before the spring game.

Head Coach Bill Snyder did not attend his normal Tuesday weekly press conference and instead Sean Snyder filled in for Bill for weekly 30 minute press conference.

Sean Snyder addressed numerous of topics including Bill’s absence, new linebacker Da’Quan Patton, defensive lineman Will Geary, the running back spot plus much more.