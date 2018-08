The Kansas City Chiefs are halfway done with their training camp of 2018.

They have completed their St. Joseph portion of camp and now it moves to the practice facility at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs gear up for their second preseason game as they take on the Atlanta Falcons on Friday at 6:00 pm

Seth Keysor, the film analyst, came on 580 Sports Talk to discuss expectations for Mahomes on Friday and what are his big training camp takeaways.