AUDIO: Seton Hall Ready For Challenge of Top Seed Jayhawks

The Seton Hall Pirates won their first NCAA Tournament game in 14 years with a 94-83 defeat of North Carolina State at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita on Thursday. Now the senior-laden Pirates are shooting for the Sweet 16, where they haven’t been since 2000. In their way is the top seed in the Midwest Region, the Kansas Jayhawks.

The eighth-seeded Pirates were led by Khadeen Carrington’s 26 points in their win over the Wolfpack. Desi Rodriguez added 20 points off the bench and three others scored in double figures. Rodriguez’s 17.8 points per game led the Pirates this season. Angel Delgado averages a double-double of 13 points and 12 boards per contest.

Kansas and Seton Hall have met twice before, with the two teams splitting those meetings.

Seton Hall head coach Kevin Willard and players met with the media Friday in Wichita.

