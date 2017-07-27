AUDIO: Shawnee County Shrine Bowl Participants Excited for All-Star Game

The 44th edition of the Kansas Shrine Bowl will be held this Saturday, July 29th on the campus of Butler County Community College in El Dorado, Kansas.

The annual all-star game will pit the East vs the West squad as the West is looking to snap a two game losing skid to the East.

Derick Hammes of Rossville is the Head Coach for the East and Marc Marinelli of Goddard-Eisenhower is Head Coach of the West.

Several Shawnee County football players are playing in the game. Listen to each below describe how the week has gone leading up the game.

Dawson Hammes-Rossville

Hunter Browning-Washburn Rural

Dalton Cowan-Seaman

Corey Thomas-Topeka High

Wyatt Hubert-Shawnee Heights

Tomas Stringer-Hayden