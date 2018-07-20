AUDIO: Shrine Bowl Participants Prepare For Experience On, Off Field

The Kansas Shrine Bowl will kick off its 45th edition on Saturday, July 28th at Carnie Smith Stadium in Pittsburg. The best high school players from across the state get a chance to put on the pads and represent their schools and communities one more time before heading off to college. Additionally, the players experience the shared bond of coming together to play a game, and learn up close and personally how the Shriners Hospital For Children impacts lives.

Five players from Shawnee County have been chosen to represent the East team at this year’s game. WIBW spoke to those players, along with other standouts from northeast Kansas who will be heading down to Pittsburg. Hear those conversations here.

Brent Peavler, Hayden

Jacob Glendinning, Washburn Rural

Cade Holmes, Shawnee Heights

Josh Boyd, Silver Lake

Connor Jeffers, Burlington

(This story will be updated as more interviews are conducted.)