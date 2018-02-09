WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


30°F
Clear
Feels Like 20°
Winds NNE 14 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Overcast46°
12°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Overcast21°
11°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy34°
12°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear40°
24°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy51°
30°

AUDIO: Skeens Ready for Test Against Bearcats

by on February 9, 2018 at 11:44 AM (4 hours ago)

The top two teams in the MIAA standings will square off on Saturday at Lee Arena with a 3:00 tip-off. 

Northwest Missouri State, the defending National Champions take on the Washburn Ichabods, who are 12-2 and having their best year since 2012 when the they won the MIAA. 

The two teams met earlier this year with Northwest winning a non-conference game 86-78. 

Senior Ichabod center Brady Skeens, the two time MIAA Defensive Player of the Year, came on 580 Sports talk to preview the big game against the bearcats. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.