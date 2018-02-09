AUDIO: Skeens Ready for Test Against Bearcats

The top two teams in the MIAA standings will square off on Saturday at Lee Arena with a 3:00 tip-off.

Northwest Missouri State, the defending National Champions take on the Washburn Ichabods, who are 12-2 and having their best year since 2012 when the they won the MIAA.

The two teams met earlier this year with Northwest winning a non-conference game 86-78.

Senior Ichabod center Brady Skeens, the two time MIAA Defensive Player of the Year, came on 580 Sports talk to preview the big game against the bearcats.