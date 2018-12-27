AUDIO: Special Edition Thursday with Michael Wilhoite on 580 Sports Talk

Seven-year NFL veteran and former Washburn Ichabod Michael Wilhoite joins 580 Sports Talk every week on Mondays with Mike to talk all things Chiefs and NFL. This week, due to the holiday, Mike joined the show on Thursday to recap Kansas City’s Week 16 loss and look ahead to its season finale.

Among the topics discussed are whether or not it’s time for the Chiefs to push the panic button, whether or not Oakland can keep up with Kansas City’s offense, what the worst game Mike was ever involved in was and more.