AUDIO: Spiker and Lake Key Special Teams for Ichabods

Sep 17, 2021 @ 12:07pm

They say football is broken down into thirds. A third of the game is offense, a third of the game is defense and a third of the game is special teams.

The Ichabods have the last third in spades in kicker Kameron Lake and punter Lane Spiker. Lake is the reigning MIAA special teams player of the week while Spiker was 2nd team All-MIAA a year ago.

They both are tremendous and are students of their craft. Hear from both kickers of the football in how they prepare and how they don’t just kick the ball.

Lane Spiker- Senior Punter

Kameron Lake- Sophomore Kicker 

