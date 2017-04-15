AUDIO: Team Jayhawks Get Win in KU Spring Game

Tied, 7-7, with just over five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of a running clock in the 2017 Kansas football Spring Game, quarterback Peyton Bender and the #TeamJayhawks offense drove 49 yards for a game-winning touchdown, 14-7, on Saturday afternoon inside Memorial Stadium.



#TeamJayhawks claimed the one-possession affair after Bender completed three-straight passes – the final a five-yard score to Daylon Charlot with just over a minute left. Bender was successful on 11-of-15 throws for 143 yards and both of his squad’s scores.



#TeamKU’s primary quarterback, Carter Stanley , was successful on 13-of-24 attempts for 114 yards, while Tyriek Starks completed both of his passes for 55 yards and #TeamKU’s only score to Kwamie Lassiter II .



In a game where the quarterbacks wore red, no-contact jerseys, #TeamJayhawks’ Josh Ehambe was a disruptive force in the backfield, notching what would have been a career-high 3.0 sacks. On the opposite side for #TeamKU, Dorance Armstrong Jr. , gathered four tackles and a sack, while Mike Lee led all defenders with six jarring hits in the secondary.



The play calling was an aggressive, air raid style throughout the hour and a half game. #TeamKU only ran the ball 22 times, while #TeamJayhawks carried 17 times. The game’s leading rusher, Taylor Martin , totaled 43 yards on seven attempts – good for a 6.1 average. By dialing up an abundance of passing plays, both teams had a chance to show off their athleticism.



Several leaping and one-handed catches highlighted the afternoon, most notably by Charlot and Chase Harrell . Ben Johnson led all pass catchers with 52 yards on three catches, while Harrell gained 51 yards through the air. Charlot hauled in three passes for #TeamJayhawks and turned in 45 yards receiving, including the game-winning touchdown.

Head Coach David Beaty and Assistant coach Tony Hull

Junior quarterback Peyton Bender

Junior defensive end Josh Ehambe

Sophomore safety Mike Lee

Sophomore wide receiver Daylon Charlot