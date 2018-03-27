WIBW News Now!

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – March 27, 2018

by on March 27, 2018 at 2:35 PM (2 hours ago)

Heidi Pickerell, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas, joins the show to share how the program is helping those with food insecurity and how people can volunteer to help.

Deanna Morrison, artist and owner of Amused Gallery, joins the program to talk about her work, her gallery in NOTO, and a collaboration that she and several artists have with the Topeka Zoo.

Jared Bednar and Shelby Revelle from the Topeka Zoo join the show to talk about the collaborations between local artists and the animals, as well as the upcoming Roar and Pour event.

Phil ends the show on a good note by sharing the story about a 3rd grader who is making sure everyone has a friend.

 

