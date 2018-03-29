WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


42°F
Overcast
Feels Like 35°
Winds North 13 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy43°
28°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear60°
49°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy56°
27°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Overcast43°
31°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Overcast55°
42°

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – March 29, 2018

by on March 29, 2018 at 2:36 PM (2 hours ago)

Dr. Jim Hamilton from St. Francis, Dan Leong and Stephanie Weiter from The American Cancer Society join the program to discuss colorectal cancer and why screening is so important. 

Misty Kruger from USD 501 and Daniel, an adult who posed as a student in Undercover High, join the show to talk about the series and the effect it had on the school and students involved.

Danielle ends the show by giving a preview of what’s to come on tomorrow’s show.

 

American Cancer Society Interview PT 1

 

American Cancer Society Interview PT 2

 

Undercover High Interview PT 1

 

Undercover High Interview PT 2

 

Preview