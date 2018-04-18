WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: The Washburn Baseball and Softball Coaches Show

by on April 18, 2018 at 10:24 AM (3 hours ago)

The regular season for baseball and softball is nearing the end of the 2018 season. 

It was a good weekend for the softball team. They went 3-1 on the weekend splitting with UCM and sweeping SBU. The softball team is now 36-9 on the year and 20-2 in MIAA play. The softball team has clinched a share of the MIAA title and are one win away from winning the MIAA outright title. This would be the second MIAA title and the first one since 2002 when they won their only MIAA title. 

The softball team finishes up the 2018 regular season this week when they take on Missouri Western on Thursday and Northwest Missouri State on Friday. 

The baseball team went 3-2 over the week with a win over Emporia State 8-7 and in the process won the season series against the Hornets.  They lost the series 2-1 to UNK. They fell 6-3 and 17-10 and won 12-11.  They beat Fort Hays State 9-5 to win the season series against the Tigers. 

The baseball team travels to Southwest Baptist this weekend with game Friday-Sunday. 

 

Brenda Holaday

Harley Douglas

