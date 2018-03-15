WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: The Washburn Baseball and Softball Coaches Show

by on March 15, 2018 at 10:01 AM (21 mins ago)

The Washburn baseball and softball teams continue their 2018 campaigns.

Brenda Holaday’s softball team is playing some good ball right now as they have won four in a row in MIAA play and sit at 17- 6 on the year. 

They swept Missouri Southern 4-2  and 4-0. 

They swept Pittsburg State 7-4 and 11-1. 

Their schedule is a bit TBD due to weather in the St. Joseph area. Check wusports.com for the schedule. 

The baseball team had another tough outing against Missouri Western. 

Falling on Friday 2-1, then Saturday 5-0 and Sunday 12-3. The Ichabods are 1-8 in MIAA play thus far and have a busy week next week with five games in five days.  

Hear from Brenda Holday and Harley Douglas

Brenda Holaday

Harley Douglas

