AUDIO: The Washburn Baseball and Softball Coaches Show

The Washburn baseball and softball teams continue their 2018 campaigns.

Brenda Holaday’s softball team is playing some good ball right now as they have won four in a row in MIAA play and sit at 17- 6 on the year.

They swept Missouri Southern 4-2 and 4-0.

They swept Pittsburg State 7-4 and 11-1.

Their schedule is a bit TBD due to weather in the St. Joseph area. Check wusports.com for the schedule.

The baseball team had another tough outing against Missouri Western.

Falling on Friday 2-1, then Saturday 5-0 and Sunday 12-3. The Ichabods are 1-8 in MIAA play thus far and have a busy week next week with five games in five days.

