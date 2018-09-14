WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: The Washburn Football Coaches Show

September 14, 2018

The Washburn Ichabods return to the road on September, 15th  to face the No. 17-ranked Fort Hays State Tigers on Saturday night at 7 p.m. inside Lewis Field in Hays, Kansas.

The Ichabods are coming off a 38-17 loss to then-ranked No. 6-ranked Northwest Missouri State Bearcats. 

Last time out for the then No. 5-ranked FHSU Tigers lost 23-13 at Missouri Western. 

Washburn fell to the Tigers last season in Hays 37-20 on October 14th. 

Hear from Head Coach Craig Schurig as he came on the Washburn Football Coaches Show last night at Skinny’s Sports Bar and Grill. 

