AUDIO: The Washburn Football Coaches Show

For the second-straight season and third in the last four seasons, the Washburn Ichabods will take on Missouri Western in St. Joseph, Mo., as the teams will face off at 7 p.m. in Spratt Stadium with matching 2-2 records.
The Ichabods are coming off a 28-21 win over a then No. 19-ranked Central Missouri team snapping a six-game losing slide to the Mules.
The Ichabods have won the last three in the series over the Griffons including a 34-24 win over Missouri Western last season in St. Joseph on Oct. 28.
Hear from Craig Schurig and Brock Luke as they came on the Washburn Coaches Show on Thursday night.
