AUDIO: The Washburn Football Coach’s Show with Craig Schurig

by on August 28, 2018 at 8:34 PM (4 hours ago)

The Washburn Ichabod will open 128th season of season on Aug. 30 when they will travel to St. Charles, Mo., to face the Lindenwood Lions.

The Ichabods are coming off a 7-5 season going 6-5 in the MIAA winning the Heart of Texas Bowl in Copperas Cove, Texas 41-25 over Angelo State in their seventh postseason appearance under 17th-year head coach Craig Schurig and their 13th overall in program history.

Washburn has won the last two games against the Lions including last years contest, winning 26-16. 

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. and can be heard on Country 106.9 and online at mycountry106.9.com

Head Coach Craig Schurig spoke came on the Washburn Coach’s Show on Tuesday to recap the off-season, training camp and preview the game against the Lions. 

 

