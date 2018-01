The Chiefs are looking for their third ever home playoff win at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday afternoon when they take on the Tennessee Titans.

Kickoff is set 3:45 p.m. The Chiefs are 9 point favorites right now.

We go behind enemy lines with Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone in Nashville and PaulKuharsky.com

He discusses all things Titans and Chiefs, including how the Titans are playing, who should scare KC, why is the Titan defense so good and how will the Titans do against the Chiefs run game.