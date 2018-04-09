WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Toby Wynn New Head Coach of ESU’s Lady Hornets on 580 Sports Talk

by on April 9, 2018 at 3:49 PM (3 hours ago)

The Emporia State Hornets women’s basketball team has new leadership heading into 2018-2019 season. 

Toby Wynn takes over for Jory Collins this coming season. 

Wynn just completed his 13th season as head coach at Seward CC in Liberal, Kan with his second straight trip to the NJCAA national quarterfinals. He has led the Lady Saints to four Jayhawk Conference regular season championships and two Region VI Tournament titles. He is 349-84 at Seward with a 180-47 record in conference games

Wynn appeared on 580 Sports Talk to discuss his new position. 

 

