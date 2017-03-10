WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


43°F
Overcast
Feels Like 37°
Winds ENE 12 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy45°
31°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Snow37°
23°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Mostly Cloudy52°
35°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy48°
28°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy47°
23°

(AUDIO) Topeka Home Show: A fixer-upper’s paradise

by on March 10, 2017 at 4:03 PM (27 mins ago)

The  55th annual Topeka Home Show kicked off Friday afternoon at the Kansas Expocentre.

More than 120 vendors are set up inside Exhibition Hall to offer the latest in home building and remodeling products. Experts will also be hand for DIYers who need advice on how to get their projects up and running.

Alpha Media Topeka – home of WIBW AM 580/104.9 FM News, Big 94.5 Country and Country Legends 106.9 – will be set near the front door to greet attendees and offer a chance to win a range oven from Sears.

And be sure to stop by to ask the Alpha team about the scavenger hunt for tickets to the 2017 Kicker Country Stampede.

WIBW News Now’s Danielle Norwood recently sat down with Topeka Home Builders Association President and CEO Ivan Weichert and other home remodeling experts to talk about this year’s event.

Click to listen…

The Topeka Home show runs Friday until 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tickets are $7, with children 12 and under getting in for free.  