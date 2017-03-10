(AUDIO) Topeka Home Show: A fixer-upper’s paradise

The 55th annual Topeka Home Show kicked off Friday afternoon at the Kansas Expocentre.

More than 120 vendors are set up inside Exhibition Hall to offer the latest in home building and remodeling products. Experts will also be hand for DIYers who need advice on how to get their projects up and running.

Alpha Media Topeka – home of WIBW AM 580/104.9 FM News, Big 94.5 Country and Country Legends 106.9 – will be set near the front door to greet attendees and offer a chance to win a range oven from Sears.

And be sure to stop by to ask the Alpha team about the scavenger hunt for tickets to the 2017 Kicker Country Stampede.

WIBW News Now’s Danielle Norwood recently sat down with Topeka Home Builders Association President and CEO Ivan Weichert and other home remodeling experts to talk about this year’s event.

Click to listen…

The Topeka Home show runs Friday until 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tickets are $7, with children 12 and under getting in for free.