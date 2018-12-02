AUDIO: Vick’s Big Shots Help Jayhawks Hold Off Stubborn Stanford in Overtime

Once again, Lagerald Vick wouldn’t let the Kansas Jayhawks lose.

Vick’s tying three-pointer in the dying seconds, and his eight consecutive points to start overtime, were part of a 27-point performance that helped the second-ranked Jayhawks hang on for a 90-84 victory over Stanford at Allen Fieldhouse.

It was a slow start to the night for Vick, who had just two points in the first half as Kansas went into the locker room down by six, 35-29. The Cardinal stretched their lead to as many as 12 points before Kansas’ backcourt offense began to click, with Vick serving as the sparkplug. He drilled five second half threes, none more important than the last, when he took a handoff from Devon Dotson and hoisted a three from the left wing that tied the game at 75 with six seconds left. Stanford had one last chance to win in regulation, but Daejon Davis’s three was short at the buzzer.

The extra session saw Vick pick up where he left off. The senior drilled a three, hammered home a dunk over two defenders, and then dropped in another three to give Kansas an 83-75 lead halfway through the overtime. Vick finished with seven made threes and led four Jayhawks in double figure scoring.

“(Vick) was non-existent for a while,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said. “He was great down the stretch and we needed every one of (his points).”

Dedric Lawson was the offensive star of a first half that saw the Jayhawks struggle to find cohesiveness with the basketball. Lawson finished with 24 points and 15 rebounds before he fouled out. Udoka Azubuike added 18 points and nine boards, and Devon Dotson chipped in 10 points.

“That was an Allen Fieldhouse win, a building win,” Self said. “We had nothing going. And when the building got electric, that’s when it was a lot of fun.”

POSTGAME AUDIO

Dedric Lawson, Devon Dotson, Lagerald Vick

Bill Self