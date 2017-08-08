AUDIO & VIDEO: The Danielle Norwood Show – August 8, 2017

Topeka-based author Israel Sanchez joins Danielle in the first segment to talk about “The Not So Fishy Penguin,” a children’s book he wrote to help kids dealing with food allergies. Israel wrote the book after his son, who was 18 months old at the time, had a serious allergic reaction while the family was eating dinner at a local restaurant.

Shelly Robertson with the Salvation Army discusses the organization’s efforts to help school children and others in the Topeka community.

Finally, Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield with Downtown Topeka, Inc., makes a return to the show ahead of Wednesday’s Noontime Brownbag Lunch Concert at the Westar Pocket Park, located at 8th and Kansas Avenue.

Michelle brought along blues musician Cleveland Blue, who will perform at this week’s concert. We’ve posted video of Cleveland Blue’s live, in-studio performance, including an exclusive performance that streamed live on Facebook after the show.

Audio and video posted below:

Israel Sanchez discusses “The Not So Fishy Penguin”

Shelly Robertson with the Salvation Army:

Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield with Downtown Topeka Inc.:

Cleveland Blue live in studio: