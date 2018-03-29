WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Villanova Gets Ready For Final 4 Meeting With Kansas

by on March 29, 2018 at 3:45 PM (1 hour ago)

Villanova coaches and players spoke to the media in San Antonio at the Final Four on Thursday, discussing their path to the national semifinals and their upcoming matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Wildcats were the No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament’s East regional this year after a second-place finish in the Big East standings. It’s been a relatively easy road for Villanova through its first four games of the tournament; its won each of its games by double figures and by an average margin of over 18 points.

Point guard Jalen Brunson is one of the most revered players in the nation this year, earning a consensus first-team All-American selection and nominations as a finalist for both the Wooden and Naismith national player of the year awards, all of which are honors he shares with Kansas point guard Devonte’ Graham.

Listen here to hear what coach Jay Wright and the Wildcats had to say on Thursday in San Antonio:

PRESS CONFERENCE: Jay Wright

LOCKER ROOM: Jalen Brunson

LOCKER ROOM: Omari Spellman

LOCKER ROOM: Donte DiVincenzo

LOCKER ROOM: Eric Paschall

LOCKER ROOM: Mikal Bridges

 

Brendan Dzwierzynski is a co-host on 580 Sports Talk, weekdays from 2-6 p.m. on WIBW 580 AM & FM News 104.9. You can follow him on Twitter at @BrendanDzw.