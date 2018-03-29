AUDIO: Villanova Gets Ready For Final 4 Meeting With Kansas

Villanova coaches and players spoke to the media in San Antonio at the Final Four on Thursday, discussing their path to the national semifinals and their upcoming matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Wildcats were the No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament’s East regional this year after a second-place finish in the Big East standings. It’s been a relatively easy road for Villanova through its first four games of the tournament; its won each of its games by double figures and by an average margin of over 18 points.

Point guard Jalen Brunson is one of the most revered players in the nation this year, earning a consensus first-team All-American selection and nominations as a finalist for both the Wooden and Naismith national player of the year awards, all of which are honors he shares with Kansas point guard Devonte’ Graham.

Listen here to hear what coach Jay Wright and the Wildcats had to say on Thursday in San Antonio:

