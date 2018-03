The Wildcats take on the Wildcats on Thursday night in Atlanta. Tip time set for 8:37 pm.

The Voice of the Kentucky Wildcats came on 580 Sports Talk to preview the Wildcats vs Wildcats game from the Blue Blue Nation perspective.

He breaks down the recent surge of success for Kentucky, who is playing well, what type of game suits the Wildcats but also what type of game makes Kentucky struggle, plus more.