The Clemson tigers were picked 13th out of 15 in the preseason ACC basketball poll, they are now one win away from playing for a berth in the final four.

Clemson takes on KU tonight at 6:07 in Omaha.

Right now the Hawks are a five point favorite.

Hear from the voice of the Clemson Tigers Don Munson as he shares some insight on what makes Clemson Tick.