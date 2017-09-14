AUDIO: Washbun Football Coaches Show

The Washburn Ichabods return to the road to take on the Lindenwood Lions at 6 p.m., in St. Charles,Mo.

Washburn is coming off a 20-14 loss to No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri in its home opener falling to 1-1 on the season.

The Lions are 1-1 after setting a school record rushing for 417 yards with three players running for at least 70 yards and the most in NCAA Division II this season.

Head Coach Craig Schurig, co-defensive coordinators Zach Watkins and Brock Luke came on the Washburn Coaches show at Skinny’s to preview the Lions game and recap the loss to Northwest Missouri State.