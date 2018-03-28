AUDIO: Washburn Baseball and Softball Coaches Show

The Ichabod softball and baseball teams continue to be busy with midweek and weekend comes this past week and this coming week.

Brenda Holaday has the softball team playing their best ball in quite some time. They sit at 24-7 overall and are a top the league in the MIAA at 9-1.

They have won four in a row including sweeping Lincoln and Lindenwood last weekend. They beat Lincoln 8-0, 12-0 and beat the Lions 9-1 and 8-2.

They take on Emporia State for two games on Friday in Emporia then on Saturday at home for non-league games against Emporia.

Hear from Brenda Holaday as she recaps the great weekend.

The baseball team had some tough luck at the plate in key spots this weekend against Northwest Missouri State.

The Ichabods fell 9-5 on Thursday, 6-3 on Friday and 8-3 on Saturday. They churned out plenty of hits in the three games but couldn’t get the key hit. Javis Larson, Brady Hoover and Steven Jacobson all had good weekends at the plate.

The Ichabods are in action on Wednesday against Emporia State and then take on Pittsburg State on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Hear from Harley Douglas as he recaps the last week.