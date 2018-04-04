AUDIO: Washburn Baseball and Softball Coaches Show

The Washburn baseball and softball teams continue to deal with crazy schedules due to Mother Nature.

The baseball team will now have a double header on Thursday against Missouri Southern due to the forecast on Friday here in Topeka.

The softball team is playing on Wednesday up in Kearney against the Lopers due to bad weather this weekend as well. The softball team will then face Fort Hays on Thursday in double header action in Hays.

The baseball team went 2-2 over the weekend. Taking down Emporia State 9-1 and Pittsburg State 6-5. They lost to Pitt State 17-12 and 7-2 to fall in the three game series against the Gorillas.

Brenda Holaday’s bunch took 3 of 4 against Emporia State, 4-0 and 6-1 in MIAA play in Emporia and then winning 8-0 in Topeka. The lone loss was a 9-7 loss in extra’s in Topeka. The Ichabod Softball team is now 27-8 overall and still sit a top the league at 11-1 in MIAA play.

Brenda Holaday

Harley Douglas