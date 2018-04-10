AUDIO: Washburn Baseball and Softball Coaches Show

It will be a busy week for one team and a nice break for other this week on the diamond.

After playing pretty much every day this past week the Ichabod baseball team takes on Emporia State on Wednesday and then heads to Kearney to take on the Lopers over the weekend.

The Ichabods lost two close ones to Missouri Southern this past weekend 8-6 and 7-5 and then lost on Saturday 15-5.

The Softball team continues to show toughness and depth as they continued their winning streak in the MIAA. They swept UNK 7-4 and 13-5. They beat Hays 4-3 and 7-6 both in extra innings.

Brenda Holaday’s group is now 31-8 on the year and 15-1 in MIAA play. The Ichabods went undefeated on the road in MIAA play this year. Their final 10 games will be at home including two on Tuesday against Northeastern State

Brenda Holaday

Harley Douglas