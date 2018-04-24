AUDIO: Washburn Baseball and Softball Coaches Show

For the first time since 2002 the Washburn Ichabod softball team hoisted the MIAA trophy.

The Ichabods won 5-4 over Missouri Western in game two on Thursday, April 19th and in the process secured the outright title.

Brenda Holaday’s bunch took care of business on Friday against Northwest Missouri State 5-1 and 3-2 to finish out the regular season 39-10 and won the MIAA by a whopping four games by going 23-3.

The Ichabod softball team earned the one seed in the MIAA tournament this week down in Oklahoma City. The Double elimination tournament starts on Thursday and runs till Saturday. They Ichabods will face the Emporia State Hornets who earned the eight seed.

The Washburn baseball team had a lighter week the normal with just one series over the weekend.

They earned the series win over the Bearcats of SBU down in Boliver. Washburn fell 5-2 in the series opener but then won the doubleheader the next day winning 16-1 and 8-6.

The Ichabods look to finish out the regular season strong by going for the sweep of Emporia State on Wednesday and then finish by taking on Lindenwood for the final regular season series Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Falley Field.

