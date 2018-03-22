WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Washburn Baseball and Softball Coaches Show

by on March 22, 2018 at 11:18 AM (5 hours ago)

The Washburn baseball and softball teams are hoping for some better weather for the Spring season in 2018. 

The Softball team had their tournament shorted this past weekend up had a good weekend none the less taking three of four in the Missouri Western Crossover Tournament. 

Brenda and the softball team stand at 20-7 on the year and a half game back in the MIAA standings. They face Lincoln and Lindenwood on Friday and Saturday. 

The Baseball team had five games in five days and went 2-3 over the five games including a 15-14 win and a 16-0 win. 

Hear from Brenda Holaday about the terrific 20-7 start to the season for the Ichabod softball team. 

 

Hear from Harley Douglas as the Baseball team gears up for a 3 game series against Northwest Missouri State: 

