AUDIO: The Washburn Baseball and Softball Coaches Show

The Washburn baseball and softball teams finished up their first week of play of the 2018 season.

The Ichabod baseball team went 2-2 in their four games in Grand Prairie Texas, beating Southeast Oklahoma State 8-3 and Oklahoma Christian 8-6. They fell to Southern Arkansas 7-6 and Arkansas Tech 5-1.

The Ichabod softball team went 5-1 in their first weekend, with wins over Oklahoma Christian 7-4, Newman 5-4, Oklahoma Baptist 11-3, SE Oklahoma State 5-2, Rockhurst 5-2 and their lone loss was to Cameron 4-2.

