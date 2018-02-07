WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: The Washburn Baseball and Softball Coaches Show

by on February 7, 2018 at 11:49 AM (3 hours ago)

The Washburn baseball and softball teams finished up their first week of play of the 2018 season. 

The Ichabod baseball team went 2-2 in their four games in Grand Prairie Texas, beating Southeast Oklahoma State 8-3 and Oklahoma Christian 8-6. They fell to Southern Arkansas 7-6 and Arkansas Tech 5-1. 

The Ichabod softball team went 5-1 in their first weekend, with wins over Oklahoma Christian 7-4, Newman 5-4, Oklahoma Baptist 11-3, SE Oklahoma State 5-2, Rockhurst 5-2 and their lone loss was to Cameron 4-2. 

Hear from both coaches on the Washburn Coaches Show: 

Brenda Holaday 

Harley Douglas

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.