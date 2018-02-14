WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


61°F
Scattered Clouds
Feels Like 61°
Winds South 10 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Mostly Cloudy60°
19°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy39°
27°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy57°
32°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy63°
52°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Mostly Cloudy55°
20°

AUDIO: The Washburn Baseball and Softball Coaches Show

by on February 14, 2018 at 4:45 PM

The Washburn baseball and softball teams had to deal with Mother Nature’s worst over the weekend. 

The Ichabod baseball team went 1-1 over the weekend against Southeastern Oklahoma State. They played a doubleheader on Friday but had their game on Saturday and Sunday postponed. They will make up one of those game later this year on March 19th

The softball team went 2-1 over the weekend with wins over Rodgers State and Southern Nazarene. They fell to Oklahoma Christian and had their final two games of the weekend cancelled due to rain. 

The baseball team sits at 3-3 and hosts Truman State this weekend at Falley Field. 

The softball team is 7-2 and has a make shift tournament this weekend in Hays after their tournament in Bentonville, Arkansas was cancelled. 

 

Harley Douglas

Brenda Holaday

 

 

 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.