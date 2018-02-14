AUDIO: The Washburn Baseball and Softball Coaches Show

The Washburn baseball and softball teams had to deal with Mother Nature’s worst over the weekend.

The Ichabod baseball team went 1-1 over the weekend against Southeastern Oklahoma State. They played a doubleheader on Friday but had their game on Saturday and Sunday postponed. They will make up one of those game later this year on March 19th

The softball team went 2-1 over the weekend with wins over Rodgers State and Southern Nazarene. They fell to Oklahoma Christian and had their final two games of the weekend cancelled due to rain.

The baseball team sits at 3-3 and hosts Truman State this weekend at Falley Field.

The softball team is 7-2 and has a make shift tournament this weekend in Hays after their tournament in Bentonville, Arkansas was cancelled.

Harley Douglas

Brenda Holaday