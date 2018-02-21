WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: The Washburn Baseball and Softball Coaches Show

by on February 21, 2018 at 10:37 AM

One team got all their games in, the other had two cancelled due to weather conditions this past weekend. 

The Washburn baseball team split a four game series with the Bulldogs of Truman state.

Losing game one 6-4, winning the doubleheader 6-5 and 10-0, and then falling in the final game of the series 2-0. 

The baseball team will take on UCO this weekend, where still is up in the air, due to the icy conditions expected in Topeka.  The Ichabods stand at 5-5 on the season as they head into conference play. 

Mother nature continues to cause problems for the Washburn softball team. 

They went 1-1 over the weekend in Hays to push their record to 8-3 on the year. 

Washburn beat Wayne State 9-0 and fell to Rodgers State 12-0. They had two game cancelled due to extreme windy conditions in Hays. 

The Ichabods will now only play a doubleheader on Sunday at 12 p.m. against McKendree in Emporia instead of Saturday as originally scheduled. The doubleheader scheduled for Friday against Missouri-St. Louis has been canceled.

