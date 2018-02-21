AUDIO: The Washburn Baseball and Softball Coaches Show

One team got all their games in, the other had two cancelled due to weather conditions this past weekend.

The Washburn baseball team split a four game series with the Bulldogs of Truman state.

Losing game one 6-4, winning the doubleheader 6-5 and 10-0, and then falling in the final game of the series 2-0.

The baseball team will take on UCO this weekend, where still is up in the air, due to the icy conditions expected in Topeka. The Ichabods stand at 5-5 on the season as they head into conference play.

Mother nature continues to cause problems for the Washburn softball team.

They went 1-1 over the weekend in Hays to push their record to 8-3 on the year.

Washburn beat Wayne State 9-0 and fell to Rodgers State 12-0. They had two game cancelled due to extreme windy conditions in Hays.

The Ichabods will now only play a doubleheader on Sunday at 12 p.m. against McKendree in Emporia instead of Saturday as originally scheduled. The doubleheader scheduled for Friday against Missouri-St. Louis has been canceled.

Harley Douglas

Brenda Holaday