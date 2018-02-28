AUDIO: The Washburn Baseball and Softball Coaches Show

The Washburn baseball and softball teams were back in action this weekend on the diamond.

The Washburn baseball team had to move their weekend series from Topeka to Edmond to take on the Bronchos of Central Oklahoma.

The Ichabods fought hard but couldn’t come up with the key hits in the series as they lost on Saturday 3-2 in 10 innings, lost on Sunday 11-2 and lost on Monday 16-6.

The Ichabod baseball team is 5-8 on the year and will continue MIAA play on Friday with a first pitch of 3:00 pm, Saturday and Sunday will be 1:00 pm first pitch times against Central Missouri at Falley Field in Topeka.

Washburn softball went 2-2 over the weekend when they faced McKendree for a doubleheader on Sunday, falling in both games, losing 6-4 in the opener and 5-1 in the second game.

The Ichabods bounced back against Newman on Tuesday sweeping the doubleheader, 6-2 and 6-1. The softball team stands at 10-5 on the year and are in action at home this weekend for two series. Friday at noon and two they will take on Rockhurst and then on Saturday they start MIAA play with a doubleheader against Central Oklahoma with noon and two start times as well.

Harley Douglas

Brenda Holaday