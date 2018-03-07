WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Washburn Baseball and Softball Coaches Show

by on March 7, 2018 at 6:41 PM (12 mins ago)

The Washburn baseball and softball teams concluded games here in Topeka this past weekend. 

The Washburn baseball team fell to Central Missouri in the three game series 2-1. 

Washburn won the Friday contest 3-0 after a stellar outing from Josh Ramirez as he was named MIAA pitcher of the week. 

The Ichabods fell on Saturday 8-5 and then on Sunday, 17-11. Washburn sits at 6-10 on the season, they take on Missouri Western this weekend in St. Joseph. 

The Washburn Softball team had a very good week, going 5-1 in the six games. 

Washburn swept Newman on Tuesday, 4-1 and 6-2, swept Rockhurst 4-2 and 2-0. 

The Ichabods started MIAA play against the preseason favorite Bronchos of UCO and split, winning 4-3 and then falling in the second game 4-0. 

The softball team is on the road this weekend traveling to Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State on Friday and Saturday. 

 

