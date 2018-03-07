AUDIO: Washburn Baseball and Softball Coaches Show

The Washburn baseball and softball teams concluded games here in Topeka this past weekend.

The Washburn baseball team fell to Central Missouri in the three game series 2-1.

Washburn won the Friday contest 3-0 after a stellar outing from Josh Ramirez as he was named MIAA pitcher of the week.

The Ichabods fell on Saturday 8-5 and then on Sunday, 17-11. Washburn sits at 6-10 on the season, they take on Missouri Western this weekend in St. Joseph.

The Washburn Softball team had a very good week, going 5-1 in the six games.

Washburn swept Newman on Tuesday, 4-1 and 6-2, swept Rockhurst 4-2 and 2-0.

The Ichabods started MIAA play against the preseason favorite Bronchos of UCO and split, winning 4-3 and then falling in the second game 4-0.

The softball team is on the road this weekend traveling to Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State on Friday and Saturday.

Brenda Holaday

Harley Douglas